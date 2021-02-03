Hit hard, and fast. Since the arrival at the National Assembly of the bill “Reinforcing the republican principles”, LR continues to criticize the inaction of the executive and advances its pawns. Tuesday, the boss of the deputies “Republicans”, Damien Abad, unveiled their counter-project, composed of forty shock proposals, assimilating the fight against “Radical Islamism” to that against immigration.

“The fight against radical Islamism is an everyday challenge which cannot be satisfied with denials and renouncements”, declared the elected representative of Ain, denouncing a government text of “Imbalance, evasion and concealment”. “Faced with radical Islamism (…), not everything will have been tried”, he added, deploring that this text does not address the question “Immigration” nor that of “Radicalization” in universities, hospitals and prisons. “We will challenge the government step by step, amendment by amendment”, he promised, intending to seize this firing window to cause immigration, veil and secularism.

The end of soil law

Éric Ciotti (LR), who is fighting against “Insecurity” his business, presented a provision that he has been calling for for many years: the end of the automatic acquisition of French nationality for children born in France to foreign parents. The counter-project also provides for the ban “Ostentatious religious symbols” for those accompanying school trips. A measure long defended by the right, which, in the majority in the Senate, has already adopted a bill to this effect in October 2019. This, while the Council of State considered in 2013 that these women, not being not public officials, have the right to dress as they see fit. And the right still ape the far right, when it wants the veil to be banned for “Minors” in the public space. A provision that flouts the principle of secularism, designed to preserve the freedom not to believe as well as to believe. But, for Eric Ciotti, the problem is elsewhere: “What matters to me is that we do not endure the scenario that Michel Houellebecq wrote with a lot of vision. What he writes happens. “ “Do we have the capacity to fight this submission? “ he pretended to wonder, referring to a controversial novel where the writer stages the victory of a Muslim party in 2022.

The right tries to stand out on the so-called regalians government positions.

The LR deputy for Alpes-Maritimes has ideas. “We must at least halve immigration” and establish “A total moratorium on family immigration”, he assured, certain that the question of immigration is “Central” to fight against “Separatism” and terrorism. LR brings out one of his antiphons: a “Moratorium” on immigration and the establishment of quotas. On prisons, the counter-project proposes to “Create 20,000 places” additional, to place in isolation “Radicalized prisoners”, to expel foreigners sentenced to three years, and to keep people convicted of terrorism in closed security centers “As long as they constitute a threat to society”.

By proposing this, the right is trying to stand out on the so-called sovereign subjects of government positions. One way to exist and to keep the pressure on the executive. “We cannot vote as it stands for such a weak and insufficient text”, has already warned Damien Abad. The bill on “Separatism” is however defended by a former member of his party, in the person of Gérald Darmanin, who seems far from having renounced his fundamentals.