The State Duma adopted in the first reading the law on QR codes for visiting public places. The meeting is broadcast on Youtube-channel “Russia 24”.

329 deputies voted for the bill; against – 87; 1 person abstained.

We are continuing to work on the bill. In accordance with today’s decision, the bill is sent to the regions for a month, we plan to discuss with the government during this time all the amendments that the factions have already prepared, and we hope that we will have this dialogue on a permanent basis. Viacheslav VolodinState Duma speaker

Amendments to the law “On the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population”, involving the use of digital passes in public places, confirming the fact of vaccination or a previous illness, were introduced to the State Duma on November 12.

They assume that Russians over 18 years old will be able to visit food outlets, cultural institutions, venues for public events and retail outlets with the presentation of a QR code on vaccination, a document confirming a past illness, or a medical evacuation. This measure will not affect pharmacies, grocery stores and essential goods.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously noted that the new law will be of a framework nature. According to him, the bill should be worked out not only at the federal, but also at the regional level. The President noted that rash decisions should not be allowed in its development.

The introduction of passes will not restrict the rights of Russian citizens

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova spoke about this.

This draft law is not talking about any restrictions on the rights of citizens. Tatiana GolikovaDeputy Prime Minister of Russia

According to her, the bill will make it possible to preserve “life in the region and the functioning of all systems” even in the face of a strong epidemiological upsurge. Golikova stressed that the introduction of QR codes in public places will help reduce the incidence of coronavirus.

Separately, the Deputy Prime Minister noted that the law on QR codes will not affect children in any way: to visit public places, they will not need to take a PCR test for the absence of infection.

We even have a bill that we are discussing today, in general, removed children from the category of those who are regulated by this bill. Tatiana GolikovaDeputy Prime Minister of Russia

Not all parties support the introduction of QR codes

Since the creation of the bill, three parliamentary parties have spoken out against it – the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, the Liberal Democratic Party and A Just Russia – For the Truth.

The Communist Party said that there were “quite a few reasons” for such a decision, and the head of the party, Gennady Zyuganov, added that the communists had done a great job of studying the coronavirus and QR codes.

The leader of the Fair Russia – For the Truth party, Sergei Mironov, said that his associates intend to amend the law if it is adopted in the first reading. “This is the principled position of our faction,” he said.

The LDPR representatives’ reluctance to support the bill was stated in his Telegram-channel and the head of the party Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

The bill on QR codes in transport was sent for revision

On Monday, December 13, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin announced that he had been removed from parliamentary consideration.

The Ministry of Transport and the State Duma decided to send the project for revision, and the authorities are going to continue working on it together with business participants.

On December 15, Vladimir Putin said that the introduction of restrictions on transport related to QR codes on the eve of the New Year holidays would create “many problems for people.”