In Russia, on September 1, a law came into force that allows citizens with outstanding debts in the amount of 50 to 500 thousand rubles to declare bankruptcy out of court, writes RBC.

Now, in order to file for bankruptcy, a citizen must apply to the MFC at his place of residence with a statement, which will list all his obligations and creditors.

At the same time, the applicant should not have property or financial ability to pay off his debts.

Information about the debtor is entered into the Unified Federal Register of Bankruptcy Information within four working days after the application is filed.

After that, a moratorium is introduced on the accrual of interest and fines on its debt obligations. The exceptions are child support or damages.

Six months after the start of the procedure, the citizen is released from debts, if during this period none of the creditors prevented his bankruptcy. You can reuse this procedure only after ten years.

Earlier, the Russian government submitted to the State Duma a bill establishing fines for the use of threats in debt collection.