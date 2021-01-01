The law on the prevention of oil and oil products spills in Russia came into force on Friday, January 1.

The document establishes requirements in the field of environmental protection for enterprises engaged in geological research, exploration and production of hydrocarbons, processing, transportation, storage and sale of such products. They will be used in internal sea waters, in the territorial sea, on the continental shelf of Russia.

Oil companies must approve plans for preventing and responding to oil and oil products spills by January 1, 2024.

Requirements for the composition and equipment of emergency rescue services or emergency rescue teams participating in the elimination of oil spills will be determined by the government.

On July 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law aimed at preventing and responding to oil and oil product spills, which is to come into force on January 1, 2021.

On June 27, the Russian government approved the draft amendments in the field of oil spill prevention on the country’s land territory.

During a meeting on liquidation of the consequences of a diesel fuel spill in the Krasnoyarsk Territory on June 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to speed up work on bills aimed at preventing oil spills.

He stated that he had already noted the need for mechanisms to prevent such situations, to adequately, timely and comprehensively respond to them and compensate for the consequences.

On June 8, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reacted to the fulfillment of this task, who instructed the government to prepare a bill providing for liability for oil spills. He stated that the amendments should be passed through the State Duma before the end of the current parliamentary session.