The Federation Council approved the law on life punishment for high treason

The Federation Council approved a law toughening the punishment for high treason up to life imprisonment. This is reported TASS.

Previously, Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Treason”) provided for a maximum punishment of up to 20 years in prison.

The senators also approved amendments to the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, providing for tougher penalties for terrorism and sabotage. In Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”), the maximum term will increase from 15 to 20 years, in Article 205.1 (“Assistance to terrorist activities”), the minimum threshold for recruiting or engaging in terrorist activities is increased from five to seven years.

The amendments will toughen punishment under Article 281 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Sabotage”) from 15 to 20 years.

In addition, the Federation Council approved a law on five years in prison for facilitating the decisions of international organizations in which Russia does not participate. This amendment was developed at the initiative of State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and a large group of deputies in connection with the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the child rights commissioner in Russia Maria Lvova-Belova. The authors of the bill proposed to develop changes to the legislation prohibiting the activities of the ICC in Russia.

On April 18, the State Duma adopted the bill immediately in the second and third readings.