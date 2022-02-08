Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in his TelegramThe channel reported that the law on life imprisonment for recidivist pedophiles came into force.

“Punishment will threaten those who were convicted of violent acts against minors or committed them against two or more children,” the politician said, noting that there are many gaps in the legislation on this issue, in connection with this, work needs to be continued.

Volodin also said that he had applied to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia with a request to analyze the law enforcement practice of issuing convictions for crimes against children under the articles of the Criminal Code.

“Pedophiles need to be punished as harshly as possible. Even if the crime is committed for the first time. And this position should be reflected in federal legislation,” the speaker concluded.

The bill was developed by United Russia. The State Duma adopted it in the third reading on January 18, the Federation Council approved the document on January 26. It involves amending articles of the Criminal Code 131 “Rape” and 132 “Violent acts of a sexual nature.” These measures apply to crimes against the sexual inviolability of all minors, and not just those under 14 years of age, as currently established by law.