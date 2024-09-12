Rosreestr Head Skufinsky Explains Law on Development of Summer Cottage Plots

Russians risk losing their dachas if they do not develop their land plots within three years. The mechanism and nuances of the new law were explained to citizens by the head of Rosreestr Oleg Skufinsky.

If a person has acquired a plot of land or, for example, inherited it, it may happen that the plot is swampy and overgrown with vegetation. A person needs time to design a house in order to install the appropriate communications Oleg Skufinsky Head of Rosreestr

He explained that this is why the law added an additional three years – after this period, the countdown of the period previously established by law will begin.

Related materials:

The head of Rosreestr explained the mechanism of the law

The head of Rosreestr also specified how the mechanism will work. If the control and supervisory authorities find out that the land has not been used for three years, the owner of the plot will first receive a warning. Then, within 6 months, he must eliminate the violations.

If nothing changes within six months, then Rosreestr has the right to initiate legal proceedings to seize the land plot through an authorized body within 30 days.

Our main task is to encourage people to use the land for its intended purpose and to involve the land in circulation. Oleg Skufinsky Head of Rosreestr

He stressed that the law does not establish any new grounds for confiscation or additional fines.

MP warns Russians of responsibility for condition of plots

Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Property, Land and Property Relations Sergei Gavrilov warned that owners of summer cottages should remember about the responsibility for the improper condition of the land. The main task of the landowner, according to him, is to demonstrate the active use of the land.

If your property is swampy or in need of serious improvement, don’t despair. The law gives you three years to make preparations Sergey Gavrilov State Duma deputy

Regular visits to the site and carrying out work on it are the key point in this matter. To maintain the site in good condition, it is enough to regularly mow the grass, remove weeds and garbage, the parliamentarian concluded.

Related materials:

Rosreestr has identified signs of abandoned and subject to seizure of summer cottages

In August, Rosreestr defined the signs of abandoned and subject to seizure dacha plots and lands for individual housing construction (IHC). Russians will be able to take away unused land if it is recognized as such by supervisory authorities.

According to the new regulations, one of the signs of an unused plot is the absence of a foundation for a future house. In addition, if a house built on the plot is not registered within five years, the land can also be confiscated. The same thing happens if there are buildings on the territory, but they are not used for their intended purpose.

Another sign of unused land according to Rosreestr criteria is a partially destroyed garden house. In which, for example, the roof has collapsed or there are no windows. In this case, such plots can be confiscated if there have been no repairs for five or more years.