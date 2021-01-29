Members of the SPD, FDP and the Left have presented a draft law on suicide assistance. It also includes approval of a controversial drug.

BERLIN taz | People who want to put an end to their lives should be able to get help from a doctor if they have previously taken advantage of independent advice. This sees an intergroup Bill the MPs Karl Lauterbach (SPD), Katrin Helling-Plahr (FDP) and Petra Sitte (left), which was presented on Friday in Berlin.

Lauterbach said that he saw the need to set up a “safety net” through a new euthanasia law to guarantee that “autonomy” was given when making a decision to commit suicide. According to the draft law, medically assisted suicide would have to be preceded by advice from an independent, state-recognized body in which the person willing to commit suicide is informed about alternative courses of action and the possibilities of palliative medicine.

“We would like to develop a comprehensive range of advice,” said Helling-Plahr, “but ultimately it is also important to us that those who want to die are given access to medication for suicide in an orderly manner.”

In a judgment in February 2020, the Federal Constitutional Court declared a ban on euthanasia to be incompatible with the constitution. As before, however, the professional regulations of the medical associations in some federal states reject assistance with suicide.

Certificate must not be too old

The MPs’ draft law stipulates that the doctor may prescribe a means of suicide for a person willing to commit suicide, but must “prove” that the person has previously visited a counseling center by “submitting a certificate”. The consultation must be at least ten days and no more than eight weeks ago.

The free counseling can also be “outreach”, for example when a patient is no longer mobile. According to the draft, independent institutions and doctors can also be “recognized” as advice centers.

Lauterbach explained that judgment of the Federal Constitutional Court of 2020 left “little leeway” for a draft law. In February 2020, the court overturned the ban on “business-like” euthanasia because, according to the judges, the right to self-determined death includes the right to take one’s own life with the help of third parties. The Karlsruhe judges, however, gave the legislature the possibility of structuring the procedures for medical suicide assistance.

Controversial point pentobarbital

The middle Sodium pentobarbital, which is considered to be particularly humane and effective in euthanasia, has not yet been allowed to be prescribed by doctors for patients in Germany. The draft law plans to change the Narcotics Act so that the prescription of sodium pentobarbital in suicide assistance would be possible.

The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) has so far blocked the delivery of this product to seriously ill people who want to commit suicide on the instructions of Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), although the administrative courts have permitted this delivery in individual cases. Doctors should be given “independent of the BfArM, which is overwhelmed with this decision, to have access to drugs for the patients,” said Petra Sitte from the Left.

An alternative bill on medically assisted suicide comes from the Greens, Renate Künast and Katja Keul. This draft distinguishes whether those affected are striving to die because of a serious illness or for other reasons. In the latter case, “higher demands” should be placed on the “documentation of the durability of a self-determined decision”, according to the draft.

At the moment, the associations Euthanasia Germany and Dignitas in particular offer medically assisted suicide. Doctors associated with the associations prescribe drug combinations that are fatal to those who want to commit suicide. This suicide assistance can cost around 10,000 euros with all additional costs.