Almost six months after the approval of the new law of the Procuratorate in the Senate, the ruling party gave in the early hours of this Wednesday the first step in Deputies with the signing of the opinion of the project in commissions, after a hot debate.

In search of the votes to approve it, the Frente de Todos incorporated changes – endorsed by the Minister of Justice, Martín Soria – that attenuate the original text although without the numbers to guarantee the quorum, there is still no date of treatment in the enclosure.

The basic points of the bill sent by the Senate will remain the same: the attorney general’s mandate is reduced to five years -Today is for life-; to choose it will require absolute majority instead of two thirds currently in force; to remove him, a political trial will not be necessary; and the system is changed to replace it in case of vacancy.

The deputies Rodolfo Tailhade and Herán Pérez Araujo preside, this Tuesday, the plenary of commissions.

If approved, the attorney Eduardo Casal may automatically be removed.

The Frente de Todos imposed its majority in the commissions of Constitutional Affairs and Justice and obtained the dispatch with the accompaniment of the head of the Federal Unit and Equity interblock, the Mendoza Jose Luis Ramon, who managed to get the ruling party to incorporate a Specialized Attorney for the Defense of Consumers and Users.

The Federal Consensus deputy, Graciela Camaño, signed a minority opinion, as did Juntos por el Cambio, which presented one of rejection.

The project It was available for the ruling party to treat it as soon as it gets enough numbers to reach 129 legislators in the quorum. Today he still lacks between four and six legislators.

The debate – which due to lack of agreement to make it virtual, took place with most of the legislators in person – was crossed by cross accusations, moments of high tension and screaming.

The opposition denounced that the Frente de Todos only seeks to displace the acting attorney Eduardo Casal and “intimidate” prosecutors to “seek impunity”; while the ruling party pointed out that Together for Change seeks to support Casal, “does not matter how“because it is functional for them.

“Sovietized”

“We are going to reject this project because we consider it contrary to the postulates of the Constitution,” announced the radical Gustavo Menna, vice president of the Constitutional Affairs commission, and ruled that the ruling party wants a “sovietized public ministry, subject to surveillance and supervision of the bicameral commission of Congress “.

“They already tried that with the Sputnik vaccine and then the whole society asked for the vaccine,” the official Leopoldo Moreau replied in turn.

At the start of the debate, the deputy of the FdT, Vanesa Siley, recalled that In 2017, the Government of Mauricio Macri also tried to change the Attorney General’s law, lower the majorities for their election and cut their mandate. “We can think today is not convenient for me, the day before yesterday yes, but all the blocks have raised it in history,” he said.

The PRO legislator, Silvia LospenattoFor his part, he pointed out to the ruling party that the statement of the Executive’s candidate, Daniel Rafecas, has been “asleep” for more than a year.

“If you do not like the President’s candidate, fix it in La Rosada but do not come to blame us because there is an internship,” he declared and said that if it is approved, they will go to court.

“If they manage to get a group of deputies to be an accomplice in handing over the Republic, we still have the Supreme Court. “

Camano, criticized both Together for Change and the Front of All.

“History repeats itself. The project that the macrismo had is similar to the one that the ruling party has today. The two were thought to get the attorney out of the moment“, he sentenced in reference to Alejandra Gils Carbó y Casal.

To try to get the votes that are missing to approve the text, the opinion incorporated several adjustments.

Among them, the Bicameral commission of the Public Ministry – with a pro-government majority – is less power, which with the Senate text gained more weight in the body’s decisions, to the point that Soria himself pointed out that it was necessary to “balance” its powers.

The document establishes that the bicameral will not elect a substitute for the attorney in case of vacancy but will send a shortlist to the Executive and it will be the President who chooses any of those applicants. In turn, the internship cannot last more than six months

Protest against changes in the law, this Tuesday in Congress. Photo Marcelo Carroll.

On the other hand, the composition of the Trial Court will be modified; a point highly questioned as it is key to the removal of prosecutors.

The Senate bill established that 3 of the 7 members would be legislators of the Bicameral Public Prosecutor’s Office (two for the majority and one for the minority) and that one of them will preside over the Court.

The modification of Soria in Deputies reduces to 2 the number of members of the Bicameral, and adds one more prosecutor. In turn, it proposes that the presidency be appointed by lottery with rotation every six months.