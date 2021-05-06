While the Executive negotiates within its own coalition and hastens the sending of a project that establishes epidemiological criteria to close and open restrictions throughout the country, the other forces in Congress seek to establish a position. Together for Change has already announced that it will reject any “super power” for the President, while the allied blocs are divided and they hope to have the project letter in hand to define..

President Alberto Fernández spoke of a law so that “based on clear and precise scientific criteria the President of the Nation and the governors are empowered to take restrictions ”.

“If this is the case, the President would be granted certain powers that he does not have today and that Congress would delegate to him, what we commonly call superpowers because they are not provided in the head of the president in the Constitution. We are against those delegations. We believe that the competences of each power and the autonomy of each province must be respected, ”said the PRO deputy and judicial voice of the bloc, Pablo Tonelli.

The same was stated by the head of the joint block for the Change in Deputies, Mario Negri, from a more political reading: “What we are not willing is that now, after they failed and do not want to correct the course, ask us for powers that mean giving the country to do whatever they want. That is not going to happen, “he said.

In the opposition, they assure that they did not have access to any draft or details of the initiative that was announced before the decision of the Supreme Court proposed to the Nation that it cannot bypass the autonomy of the City to decide that they are suspended. face-to-face classes in that jurisdiction.

Although it is an issue on which the ruling party will seek to build the broader consensus, They are the minority blocks that the Frente de Todos looks at every time it needs to reach the majority enough to pass a law.

The Federal Unit and Equity interblock led by José Luis Ramón from Mendoza, He is the strongest ally and this time he would not be the exception.

“What the President did is very good and he should have done it before. You need to have the administration in making decisions about the pandemic quickly. The example is Europe where, in the face of scientific reports, the leaders can make objective decisions, “said Ramón, who draws the vote of five other legislators from his bench.

The 11-member Federal interblock led by Eduardo “Bali” Bucca has a varied composition that -as most of the time- translates into different positions.

“The Executive could send the short- and medium-term health proposal to the Congress of the Nation to transform it into law. It is the area to debate and promote an idea. In this way we will avoid new political interference that divert attention from what is important“Justicialist Eduardo” Bali “Bucca, president of that interblock, tweeted days ago and thus left the door open to accompaniment.

The Lavagnists ask to wait but are more reticent. “Let’s wait for the text. The correct and convenient thing is to work together with the Congress, not to take away its powers. As for the provinces, there may also be agreements respecting constitutional powers, “said the president of the Federal Consensus bloc, Alejandro” Topo “Rodríguez.

The four people from Cordoba who respond to Governor Juan Schiaretti also want to see what the Executive commands before giving their opinion. However, they believe that the Court’s ruling will inhibit the President from requesting “superpowers” because “he knows that this is not going to be conceived“It would not seem bad to them, they clarify, if it were a law that establishes a general framework for each jurisdiction, in the use of its autonomy, to take measures according to areas and epidemiological criteria.

That same magnifying glass is used by the governors of the ruling party themselves They also do not want the President to have the last word on their districts.

On the left, in the surroundings of Nicolás del Caño, they assure that they will not pronounce themselves until they see the text.

As Clarín said, the Government is analyzing a law similar to the one Angela Merkel managed to pass in Germany that establishes an almost automatic system for opening or closing restrictions, by region, according to the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Buenos Aires legislator Leandro Santoro presented a similar initiative in the City and at the national level Eduardo Valdes did.

The key, they coincide in different opposition benches, is that it does not end up being a law that becomes a matter of judicialization for unconstitutionality.