The EU’s goal is to restore 20% of land and sea surfaces and 15% of rivers. Behind the ok the “pressures” of the activists. Analyses

Under the blackmail of environmentalists extremists the European Parliament approved yesterday Nature Restoration Low, the “Nature Restoration Act”. The law passed a Strasbourg with 336 votes in favor and 300 against it gives the sign of a Parliament split in two. Approval has a political significance because it was supported by Socialists, Greens, Lefts and many Liberals while all the European right-wings and above all the EPP, the majority party in Europe and which expresses Ursula von der Leyen of the Ppe, a good lady for all situations, given that she had to go against her party.

A kind of test for the next European elections of 2024 which saw the victory of the left. However, taking this result as indicative would be misleading because the climate is a topic that plays its own game, completely detached from the others. This is because the argument is supported by world public opinion, skilfully pumped up by a communication strategy aimed at gaining funds and perks. But let’s go back to the approved law That predicts that by 2030 at least 20% of land and sea surfaces and 15% of rivers will be “restored”. This term means that it is necessary to recover 20% of the territory by taking it away from economic development and agriculture.

