The government continues its hunt for voters on the far right by attacking foreigners. On Tuesday, Gérald Darmanin sent a letter to all the prefects of France, asking them to systematically return to their country foreigners having committed “Serious offenses” or “Representing a serious threat to public order”.

In this letter, written four days after the attack perpetrated by a Pakistani national in front of the former premises of Charlie hebdo, the Minister refers to “Recent events”, who “Must invite you to the greatest vigilance”.

Without naming it, he prioritizes the “double punishment” dear to the far right, which consists in expelling a foreigner sentenced to prison. In reality, the minister is only reminding the law and encouraging the prefects to take it up more often. “He dangerously suggests that the law is not respected, but it is false, explains Me Mireille Damiano, lawyer. The prefects are already particularly active, there should not be too much zeal. For example, what is a public disorder? A cell phone theft is one. So, should the judges be asked to initiate removal proceedings after a cell phone theft? “

Because by this letter, Gérald Darmanin rehabilitates the policy of the figures dear to Nicolas Sarkozy, even if it means favoring abuses or abuses, by demanding accounts on the expulsions: each quarter, the prefects will have to notify him “Personally” the number “Removal of foreigners representing a serious threat to public order which you have carried out in your territory”.

The return of Pasqua charters

Accompanied by a tweet from the Minister of the Interior, this missive is above all an announcement effect, using very harsh words, evoking the expulsions by “Group flights” – recalling the charters of Charles Pasqua – or suggesting to the prefects “To initiate procedures of refusal or withdrawal of French nationality, in order to proceed with the removal in a second step”. “He does not use the term forfeiture of nationality but it is indeed about that, specifies Ludovic Baltran, professor of international law. This is well provided for by law in certain serious and specific cases, but it is not the responsibility of the prefects. “

The Minister of the Interior is thus also putting pressure on the judges, especially as he asks for a “Close coordination between many actors: the security forces of course but also the judicial authority”. “This invective to the magistrates is very shocking, considers Me Mireille Damiano. It is not up to the minister to tell them what to do, to encourage them to pronounce expulsions or withdrawals of asylum. “

All the more worrying, Gérald Darmanin indicates in his letter that “To go further, we are currently considering the legislative provisions that we could take in the coming months in order to facilitate certain procedures”. “What he is preparing for us is very worrying. We can clearly see the constant restrictions on freedoms as a result of this crisis which the government uses to escalate security, facilitate expulsion procedures, or even deprivation of nationality ”, the lawyer alarmed.

In its conquest of the themes of the extreme right, even if it means rolling out the red carpet, the government is pursuing an increasingly dangerous race for shallots, especially for the men and women who risk being subjected to this anti-immigration policy. Even if it means legitimizing the speech of the RN.

“This fear of the other, of the stranger”

Carmen Castillo Chilean filmmaker

“I was stateless, a political refugee. I was able to obtain French nationality thanks to the government of François Mitterrand. Without this political will, it would have been impossible because, at the time, I was considered a terrorist. Becoming French has been a source of pride for me. France gave me a job: cinema. It allowed me to no longer be a victim, to become a free woman again, a committed subject here, and in Latin America, to be a citizen of the world but with an anchor. The deprivation of nationality, the attacks against the right of asylum put in danger the foundations of the Republic. To fall into the trap of fear of foreigners is to play into the hands of the extreme right. The values, which make me proud to be French, do not jeopardize French democracy but make it stronger. “