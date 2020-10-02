Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, who tried to reach the village to meet the family of the victim of the Hathras incident, have been targeted by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. He has said that he takes silence on a similar incident in Rajasthan, but is doing a drama in Hathran. The Union Minister said that the Yogi government has formed the SIT and arrested the accused. He also said in gestures that the victim has not been raped.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “It is an unfortunate incident.” Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath ji has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigation. The accused have been arrested. Whether or not this is a rape case, it has also been told by the UP Police. Significantly, the UP Police has said that no post-mortem report has found any evidence of rape from the victim.

Ravi Shankar Prasad further said, “What is the Congress policy of keeping silent on Rajasthan, where a similar incident has happened?” Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are not talking about this, but are doing a drama in Hathras. How will it work? ”

Meanwhile, former minister of Modi government and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti told Yogi Adityanath that the suspicious action of Uttar Pradesh Police in Hathras case has tarnished the image of you, the state government and the BJP. Appealing to the Yogi government, he said, “I request you that the leaders, media persons should be allowed to meet the family of Hathras victim”.

Thawar Chand Gehlot kept his silence

Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot refused to say anything on Friday for allegedly forcibly cremating the night against the Hindu customs of the victim of the Hathras gang rape case in Uttar Pradesh. He also refrained from commenting on the media’s entry into the victim’s village.

Gehlot told reporters here on the questions asked about it, “Under which circumstances these incidents are happening, under which circumstances (the media) is being stopped and under which circumstances (the victim’s funeral) was done at night , I don’t want to say anything about it. ” The 19-year-old Dalit girl, who was a victim of gang rape in Hathras, died in a hospital in Delhi a fortnight after the incident and was cremated on Wednesday night. Her family alleges that she was forcibly cremated at night by local police.