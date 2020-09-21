new Delhi: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad fiercely targeted 8 suspended MPs. He said that if Marshall had not stopped these MPs, he would have physically assaulted Deputy Speaker of Rajya Sabha Harivansh ji. Ravi Shankar Prasad said that yesterday (Sunday) was the most embarrassing day in the history of Parliament. Let me tell you that there was a lot of uproar in the Rajya Sabha on the agriculture bill yesterday. The Deputy Speaker’s mic was broken. Today, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu took action and suspended 8 MPs for the rest of the session. Despite this, these MPs were not ready to go out of the House.

Addressing the press, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, ‘Tomorrow was the most embarrassing day in the history of Parliament. The mic was broken, the wire of the mic was removed, and people who are leaders of their party tore the rule book. People who were ministers in UPA for 10 years came to Vail. If the Marshals did not save, there could have been a physical attack on the Deputy Chairman. Many MPs picked up their papers and threw them. Some people climbed the table. I too have spent almost 19 years in the Rajya Sabha. We had not seen such shameful behavior in Rajya Sabha till date. This was done by MPs who are senior members. Such people who are leaders of their party, have been ministers, know both rules and decorum. Their behavior is shameful and the amount of condemnation is less.

He further said, ‘Harivansh ji was ready for voting. He appealed 13 times. Said go to your seat but people did not go. The Union Minister read out the rule number 256. According to this rule, if there is a proposal to suspend a member for the rest of the session, then there will be no amendment or refund on it. After that, those members are legally bound to leave the house. But these MPs did not follow the decorum of the House.

Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that the government had an absolute majority in the Rajya Sabha. Therefore there was no objection to voting. He said, ‘The way the House was not allowed to run, it is even more wrong. The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is also the Vice President of the country. Despite his repeated saying, even today the member refused to go out of the House. We had a majority in the Rajya Sabha. The members present had 110 members with the government while the opposition had only 72 MPs. If there was voting, you would have been calm and you would have lost. But the agenda of the opposition was that we will not allow the House to pass this bill. ‘