EVEN HOURS OF THE MEETING with the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, some businessmen did not even want to tell their friends if they were going to attend the dinner. For now, we know two more names of the businessmen accompanying Governor Rubén Rocha Moya: Juan Manuel Ley and Joel Valenzuela. So tonight we will know who else was sharing the salt at AMLO’s table with Sinaloans Guillermo Elizondo Collard, Ioanis Stabropoulos, Nemesio Artola Sada, Juan José Arellano Hernández, Mónica Murillo Rogers, Eduardo de la Vega Canelos, Sebastián Arana Escobar, Leovi Carranza, Jesús Vizcarra and Agustín Coppel Luken. Oh, the Secretary of the Economy, Javier Gaxiola Coppel, is also going.

AS AT THE FAIR It went to the Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock in Sinaloa, Jaime Montes Salas, after minimizing the imminent increase in the price of a kilo of tortillas with the argument that the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador launched an anti-inflationary plan. And it is that, contrary to the position of Montes Salas, the families, especially in the Sinaloa countryside, see the increase as the coup de grace, since the prices of the products of the basic basket are through the roof. And it seems that they have not hit rock bottom. Moreover, the issue of the increase in the price of a kilo of tortilla was entered by some politicians, such as the former candidate for mayor of Ahome for the Citizen Movement Miguel Ángel Camacho, who lashed out at Montes Salas, to whom he told him that since he eats with butter Well, the increase in the price of the tortilla is worth it.

AND STILL THERE’S NOTHING of the offer made by the deputy and president of the National Committee of the Corn Product System, Serapio Vargas Ramírez, after the work meeting in Mexico City with Leonel Cota Montaño, general director of Mexican Food Security (Segalmex). Let’s see if it is true that the procedures and times are clarified in the delivery of support of 200 pesos per ton of corn to Sinaloan producers for the payment of price guarantee coverage for up to 50 hectares or 600 tons.

THE MANGO SEASON it has reached Escuinapa and is at its maximum capacity; however, the harvest roads remain in very poor condition, despite the fact that according to the administration of Emmett Soto Grave, in his last week of government, he applied an investment of one million 500 thousand pesos to solve this problem suffered by mango producers. However, almost nine months into the current administration, the members of the Internal Control Body still do not give results of the investigation that would allow us to know if this resource was truly applied and which roads were rehabilitated.

SQUEEZING HANDS sorghum producers are due to the fact that until now the rainfall has not been enough to moisten the land and start planting. The president of the Municipal Peasant Committee Number 9 of Angostura, Sandra Luz Mejía Castro, assures that at the moment there is despair, but she will seek to start the sowing until the last moment so as not to reap disappointments.