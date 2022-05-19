Chicago.- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker enacted HB4383, which prohibits the sale and possession of calls ‘ghost guns’ throughout the state, reported this Wednesday through a statement.

The ‘ghost guns’ they refer to non-serialized, privately-made firearms that are often sold as a kit of parts to be assembled at home, allowing prohibited buyers to bypass background checks.

the ghost guns they are untraceable by conventional means and can be created on a 3D printer, leaving no record of ownership.

“The people who create, sell and buy these Firearms they know they are working to circumvent common-sense gun laws that ensure weapons remain out of the hands of traffickers, abusers and convicted felons,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

“We are seeing that you are unsealed weapons they are being built in basements by people who should never have had access to such dangerous weapons and then used to commit heinous crimes, and they must stop to keep Illinoisans safe.”

Illinois is a pioneer in the fight against ghost weapons. President Joe Biden’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has focused on bogus weapons since he took office, recognizing the unprecedented threat these unregulated weapons pose.

The administration of president biden has taken measures similar to those of Illinois nationwide to tame ghost guns, which requires the serialization and reclassification of these construction kits as firearms.

Because ghost guns are cheaper and easier to acquire than conventional firearms, they are more accessible to young people.

As early as May 2022, at least two Illinois teens were charged with phantom gun possessionincluding a case in which a loaded ghost gun was brought to a high school.

ISP has worked on 28 cases involving ghost weapons in May 2022 alone. Using the surge of highway cameras installed under the Governor PritzkerState Police recently detained and arrested associates in connection with multiple armed carjackings that used bogus weapons to commit these crimes.

The law HB4383 is another sensible gun safety measure implemented by the administration of the Governor Pritzker as part of a holistic and multifaceted approach to violence prevention.

In 2021, Governor Pritzker signed legislation expanding background checks on all gun sales in illinois and modernizes and strengthens the Firearm Owners Identification Card System.

The Reimagine Public Safety Act Governor Pritzker also established the first Office of Gun Violence Prevention, providing a historic investment in community-based violence prevention for communities most affected by gun violence. gun violence.

“Recent events serve as a tragic reminder of the growing number of gun violence in this country. We must remain vigilant in our efforts to protect Illinoisans, which is what this new law does,” said Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park).