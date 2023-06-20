Today, mobile devices are devices that are used daily for many hours, which is why the useful life of their batteries is quite short, especially since people do not usually charge them properly. And something that draws attention is how difficult it is to open the phones to take out and make a corresponding replacement.

Fortunately, at least in Europe, a law has been passed for manufacturers to make this an easier task to perform, with future devices that have easy access to make the change. This includes from more modest companies to large companies such as Manzanawhich apparently will adapt to this market.

It is worth mentioning that it is not the only objective that is being sought, but that greater durability is also expected for them, with higher quality materials. The best thing is that these would be pro-environment, all in order for the replacement to take much longer to be used, consequently, the carbon fiber must have a longer load life.

This proposal began in the year 2020also entering with another law that indicated the elimination of the special port of cargo for iphone, which will have to change in the next models to conventional USB-C. For now, there is no mention of when they should start to be implemented, but it should not be a little over two years.

Via: European Union

Editor’s note: In a certain way it is something that benefits all users, since this way they will not change their cell phone so quickly and make a large expense. For their part, not everyone has so much money to buy new models, so the option of changing the battery is good news.