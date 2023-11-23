Measure came into force on Wednesday (Nov 23); takes into account the Anti-Racism Law and covers the crime of racial insult

People who have been convicted of racist crimes in Bahia are prevented from taking public office in the state. The fence was guaranteed by State Law 14,631/2023, published in Doeba (Official Gazette of the State of Bahia) on Wednesday (22.Nov.2023).

The proposal, presented by state deputy Fabiola Mansur (PSB), had been unanimously approved by the Legislative Assembly of Bahia in August this year.

On the night of this Tuesday (Nov 21), the governor of Bahia, Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT), sanctioned the new law during an event celebrating Black November, at the Concha Acústica of the Castro Alves Theater, in Salvador.

The text takes into account the crimes established by Federal Law 7,716/1989, known as the Anti-Racism Law. It also covers the crime of racial insult, typified in article 140, paragraph 3 of the Penal Code.

People covered by one of these provisions and convicted in a final court decision or handed down by a collegial body cannot be appointed to positions, jobs and public functions, throughout the direct and indirect administration of the state of Bahia. The ban is valid until the sentence is completed.

On his social networks, governor Jerônimo Rodrigues highlighted the sanction of the law and received a response from deputy Fabíola Mansur, who congratulated him on the sanction of the text. “Very happy to be the author of this law, which was sanctioned by you, governor. An honor to work in memory of those who came before and protect those who will come Hail to Bahia, Hail to the black people! Let’s go together”, he wrote.

With information from Brazil Agency.