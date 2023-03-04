In Kerch, law enforcement officers found an illegal car gas filling station, which worked with numerous violations. Writes about it IA “Kryminform” with reference to the press service of the FSB department for Crimea and Sevastopol.

As it became known, the station used faulty equipment that did not meet safety requirements.

“In particular, cylinders were used to refuel vehicles, the operation of which is strictly prohibited due to extensive metal corrosion and the expiration of their service life,” the press service explained.

In addition, a leak was found in one of the hoses, which could lead to an explosion.

The press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the suspects in the case were the 37-year-old founder of the enterprise and the 68-year-old chief mechanic. As established by the police, the station has been operating since April 2021.

The Republican Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under paragraph “a” part 2 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet security requirements by a group of persons by prior agreement”). The suspects face up to 6 years in prison.

