Protests against the regime of Alexander Lukashenko continue in Belarus. On Sunday, October 11, a Pride March is being held in the capital of the Republic of Minsk, demanding the release of all political prisoners and entering into dialogue with citizens.

The authorities began to bring military and special equipment into the city in advance to suppress the action.

A video appeared on the network of how security forces disperse protesters.

In addition, journalists working on the march were detained in the Belarusian capital. They are taken to the Oktyabrskoe District Department of Internal Affairs “to check documents,” reports TUT.BY.

It should be reminded that the other day, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in the KGB pre-trial detention center talked for four and a half hours with representatives of the opposition imprisoned there. The content of the conversation was not communicated to the public.



