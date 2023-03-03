TASS: an explosion occurred in the sky over Kolomna, we can talk about a drone

On the evening of March 2, an explosion occurred in the Kolomna region. About it informed Base.

The publication claims that the sound of the explosion was heard in almost all areas of the city. No details of the emergency were reported.

Initially, rescuers, together with law enforcement officers, went to the alleged site of the incident. In a few hours, claims Mash, the search area was expanded to Voskresensk (the distance between cities is about 25 kilometers), but in the end the source of the sound could not be found. The search was suspended until the morning.

The incident did not affect the operation of civilian infrastructure

The Ministry of Energy of the Moscow Region reported that gas and electricity supply after the incident in Kolomna are operating normally. “Technological violations at the facilities of the energy and gas infrastructure have not been recorded,” the ministry said.

Later, the assistant to the head of the Kolomna city district spoke about the alleged location of the explosion. According to the official, the source of the cotton originated in the countryside, closer to Voskresensk, and was not heard throughout the city. She noted that there are no infrastructure facilities in the area of ​​the incident.

All versions speak of an incident in the air

Telegram channel “112” suggested, which the inhabitants of Kolomna could take for an explosion overflight of a fighter. The frames that appeared on the network with a bright light in the sky are explained as a glow from greenhouses.

Mash indicates the similarity of the sound of the explosion with the flight of a fighter at the moment of transition to supersonic speed.

The interlocutor of TASS in law enforcement agencies said that one of the versions is an explosion in the sky of a drone. According to him, we can talk about a drone, the wreckage of which has not yet been found.

In late February, a drone fell near Kolomna

On February 28, a drone crashed 100 meters from the Voskresensk gas compressor station in the village of Gubastovo near Kolomna. As a result of the incident, no one was injured.

On the same day, in the Krasnodar Territory, two drones attacked an oil depot in Tuapse – as a result, a fire started in the farm building on its territory, but the oil tanks themselves were not damaged. The aircraft were filled with explosives, which they were going to drop on the oil depot, but exploded a hundred meters from it.

Then the head of Adygea, Murat Kumpilov, said that a drone had fallen in the village of Novy Giaginsky. No one was hurt, the outbuilding of the livestock farm was destroyed.

In addition, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced the discovery of the wreckage of three drones in Belgorod. Later, the mayor of the city, Valentin Demidov, specified that one of the drones flew into the window of the apartment, and the other two fell in residential areas, causing minor damage. There were no casualties. Previously, the drone that flew through the window was equipped with an explosive device.

Later, the Ministry of Defense revealed that in the Krasnodar Territory and Adygea, electronic warfare units suppressed Ukrainian UAVs. The military department clarified that the drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost control and deviated from the given trajectory.