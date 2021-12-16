The transformation of little Tilly and her new life: she was found in very serious conditions

It is not always easy to find a loving family for dogs, some unfortunately are forced to live in one hell. This is the case with a sweet pit bull called Tilly, which was found in fence of a dwelling, but in really desperate conditions.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

His life was hanging by a thread, but thanks to work of doctors and veterinarians, has succeeded in save himself. What must have been his human friends now they are in prison, for the crime of mistreatment of animals.

The boys of Mr. Bones & Co together with the police they found out about this house they were in 9 dogs in desperate conditions. Among these, there was also little Tilly.

The agents worked a long time and eventually came to conclusion that those puppies might have come used like dogs combat. On their bodies there were wounds and scars, which surely caused him excruciating pain.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

The guys with the help of law enforcement, managed to free them and take them to their refuge. The doctor after a thorough examination found that for two of them he could not do nothing more, was forced to put an end to their lives, due to the serious conditions in which they were reduced.

Tilly, on the other hand, had some chance to save himself and they went out of their way to try to help her.

The transformation of little Tilly and her new life

Dogs, despite what they had lived, still managed to to trust of human beings. In fact, they were happy to receive love and attention. They wanted nothing more than to be able forget their dark and sad past.

The October 15 this year, it was the boys who informed everyone of the good news. Wesley Salazar and Tom Ley they showed up at the shelter to meet little Tilly.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

The volunteers, after all the necessary checks, found that they were the perfect human friends for her and in fact they wanted to share the good news with a photo. Little Tilly could leave the shelter and went to live in her new home.