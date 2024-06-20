A huge tragedy occurred in recent days in the city of Hudson in Florida, in the United States of America. A 25-year-old boy, Rory Atwood, allegedly took the life of someone family entire, made up of mother, father and their two children aged just 5 and 6 years. After the crimes, she allegedly set their bodies on fire in the brazier located in her backyard. What happened.

A terrifying story that has spread in recent hours and is shocking the whole world, tells of what happened in recent days in the small and usually quiet town Hudson in Florida, United States of America.

An entire family, made up of mother, father and two children aged just 5 and 6, was allegedly murdered by a 25-year-old boy named Rory Atwood. According to what emerged, the man would be the owner of the house in which the family lived in rent and would have carried out the massacre because he did not receive payment of the monthly installments.

The authorities are investigating to clarify the matter, but what emerges is already chilling in itself. It would have been the person who raised the alarm to the police neighbor of Rory, whose brother had been contacted by telephone by Atwood himself, asking him for a hand burning waste in the brazier in his backyard. During the video call, she told Atwood’s neighbor’s brother, he would have noticed the bodies of helpless adults and children.

Following the report, the Police questioned Atwood and searched the house. On that occasion the man reportedly declared that he was unaware of the disappearance of the Zilliot family and the police, finding nothing unusual, left.

Atwood’s arrest and confession about the family

The next day the police officers returned to Atwood, who finally started to confess what was done, even if in an unclear and summary manner. He said that he had chased that family away because he didn’t pay, but that, despite the eviction, they had returned a few days later armed.

The 25-year-old said that the woman would have put a knife to her baby’s neck and from there one would have been born scuffle, which then resulted in crimes. Atwood, also cornered by the molecular dogs they found human remains in the ashes of the brazier, he would finally admit to having taken the lives of the two parents, but not of their two children. The latter, again according to the alleged killer, were killed by their own parents. At the moment, waiting for the absolute truth to come out, Rory Atwood is under arrest and finds himself locked up in a detention facility.