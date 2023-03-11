The week was one of intense protests in Georgia, in an example of how the world goes round. The country of the Caucasus is sometimes mentioned here in our space, but it has not been the subject of a column of its own since the distant year of 2018, when the world was very different. The last week has shown how political relations in post-Soviet states can be more complex than first glance reveals.

In most post-Soviet states, in addition to the usual concepts of right and left, there is another element that separates political parties and movements: relations with Moscow. There are those who advocate maintaining good relations with Russia, or who represent Russian-speaking communities inherited from the period when the 15 States were a single country.

On the opposite side, there are those who seek rapprochement with the so-called West, namely the European Union and NATO. This phenomenon is seen in almost all ex-Soviet countries, except for Russia itself, Turkmenistan, where there is no politics outside the dictatorship, Latvia and Lithuania, Baltic countries where rejection of Moscow is practically unanimous.

Until 2008, Georgia was repeating this phenomenon. In August of that year, Russia invaded the small Caucasian country and occupied two pro-Russian regions, Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Georgia was barely able to resist Russian military might. Obviously, the context of the conflict is more complex, involving pro-Western governments, the possible Georgian entry into NATO and the presence of Russian speakers in the country’s territory.

pro-western party

The reader may notice similarities with the current war in Ukraine. In the Georgian case, after 2008, an intense process of “de-Russification” took place in the country. Georgia’s main pro-Russian party, Citizens’ Union, had already dissolved after a disbandment that formed the pro-Western National Unity Movement, led by Mikheil Saakashvili, who was the country’s president and later sought exile in Georgia. Ukraine.

With the proposal of creating a party “from scratch”, which was against the systemic corruption of Georgia and which defended pro-Western liberal proposals, Bidzina Ivanishvili, billionaire, richest citizen of Georgia and one of the 200 richest people in the world, founded the Dream of Georgia, a social democratic and pro-European Union party, in 2012. The “dream” of the name would be to see a modern Georgia, part of the EU and NATO.

From 2013 until today, the party has held both the head of government, the post of prime minister, and the head of state, the presidency. The point is that occupying power so broadly for a decade does not leave a party unscathed, however idealistic its proposal may be. Today, the party has become a huge apparatus, with different factions within it vying for power.

The previous crisis occurred in early 2021, when then-premier Giorgi Gakharia resigned, under pressure from his own party. He was succeeded by Irakli Garibashvili, the current prime minister, holding office for the second time. Upon leaving, Gakharia claimed that the “old leadership” was finding space in the party, including pro-Russian sectors and politicians linked, or even committed, to Putin.

Garibashvili tried to improve relations with Russia, indeed, but calling him a Russophile goes a long way. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, for example, he accelerated the country’s entry into NATO. He also turns a blind eye to the hundreds of Georgians fighting for Ukraine in the conflict. By Georgian law, these citizens were supposed to lose their nationality.

bill

The Georgian government last week proposed a “foreign agents law”. According to the text, which was approved in a preliminary vote, any Georgian legal entity that had more than 20% of its revenues originating abroad should be registered as a “foreign agent”. This would apply to media outlets, NGOs and even sports clubs.

Many Georgian organizations today receive funding from European countries and the EU as part of policies to bring the country closer, officially a candidate. The government and its supporters say it is a matter of sovereignty. The proposal, however, prompted huge protests in the capital, Tbilisi, denouncing that it would be part of an authoritarian government package.

Mainly, many people and political leaders pointed out the similarity with the law passed in 2012 in Russia, both in terms and in objectives. Dozens of people were arrested at the huge protest on March 8, International Women’s Day and a holiday in Georgia, as well as in many former Soviet countries, since the date was a public holiday in the socialist country.

Even the president of the country, theoretically a non-partisan figure, although linked to the Dream of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, spoke out against the project. After widespread backlash, the government withdrew the ballot proposal, although the fate of the arrested protesters is still uncertain. The damage to the party’s image, however, has already been done.

With just over a year to go before the next national parliamentary elections, the party founded as reformist and anti-establishment is now increasingly seen as the system itself by Georgians, a party infiltrated by the “old oligarchs”, who emulate their supposed great mirror, Putin’s Russia. An example of the saying that the world goes round.