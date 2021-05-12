He bounced her, but he tied her anyway. Alberto Fernández and Pedro Sánchez spoke with journalists and the Spanish president was asked about the local governments that demand autonomy in the courts to close activities. And what did Sánchez answer that he rebounded to Fernández? He said: “Legal security, legal guarantees. An ordinary law will never replace the Spanish Constitution. This is first year of law”.

Sánchez embraces the Constitution to oppose those communities that, due to the pandemic, intend to maintain the curfew and other restrictions after he lifted the state of alarm in the country.

It is the same debate or one very similar to the one here, only with the protagonists reversed. It was to see the face that Fernández put on when he heard such a verdict from his friend Sánchez. And it is to be imagined that another bankrupt, that of López Obrador, came to mind at the end of February in Mexico.

The VIP vaccination scandal was very fresh, where, among others, the lawyer and Treasury attorney, Zannini and his wife had passed as health personnel. With this precedent, President López Obrador received Fernández with a “here there are no preferences for anyone” when they asked him if in his country also officials and friends of power were vaccinated first.

Through a DNU, Fernández ordered the schools to be closed, attacking Rodríguez Larreta. In addition to the City, Córdoba, Mendoza and Santa Fe rebelled against him. He screwed up. And he’s putting it in now, after the court reminded him that it is the constitutional right of the provinces to decide on their schools.

Fernandez goes against that sentence. Maqueda and Rosatti, two of the judges of Peronist origin, warned him something else: that he cannot violate the Buenos Aires autonomy by decree or by law. It is what Fernández, with blood in his eye, will pretend if Congress approves his claim for special powers, in fact above the Constitution.

Use the health excuse: after 14 months of facing the virus, discovers that epidemiological criteria must be set by law. A little late. We all know what is in between: an endless quarantine, few or very few tests, about 3,200,000 infections and 68,000 deaths. And many more promises than vaccinated: 1,496,279 with the two doses, just 3.27% of the population.

The deplorable management of the pandemic was described in this way to the world by the Bloomberg agency, which places us in the worst positions: 51 out of 53, behind Pakistan, Peru, Iraq and Bangladesh.

Will the Senate be a ride for the superpowers bill? There are those who say no. In Deputies they arrive just with the quorum. They add seven or eight to the own votes of the mini-bloc of Mendoza Ramón, who began as an opponent and Massa with perks became more official than Máximo Kirchner, plus other provincial allies.

At least three of the Lavagnism will object. Doubts? The two socialists from Santa Fe and the four from Schiaretti, who opened the schools but has ordered to accompany Kirchnerism in everything, as in the moratorium for Cristóbal López and the removal of funds for Larreta. Others who will sell their vote are some of those who finish their mandate and the Government is the job chance they have left.

The film will not end there: it is almost sung that if there is a law there will be a legal battle as noisy as with the closure of schools.