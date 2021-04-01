Law and Order UVE is considered one of the most famous police series on international television, to the point of having been on the air for 21 years.

With season 22 released in November 2020, his loyal fans have been following Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) through his new and complicated cases.

Trailer of Law and Order UVE 22×09, crossover with Organized Crime

What will happen in the long-awaited crossover of UVE Law and Order and Organized Crime?

Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) returns to the plot after 10 years away from the role. Thanks to the trailer, we have seen that the detective has already paid the price for his mistakes and the reunion with Olivia benson it is unavoidable.

Release date of Law & Order: Organized Crime, crossover with UVE

Chapter 10 of season 22 of The Law and Order UVE will join with the premiere of Organized Crime, spin off starring Meloni. The launch will be on April 1, 2021.

Opening time of Law & Order: Organized Crime

The episode will air at 9:00 pm (US time) via NBC. The launch in Peru via Universal TV is expected to be confirmed in the next few days. At the moment, the channel broadcasts the episodes corresponding to season 21.

Cast of Law and Order: Organized Crime

Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler

Dylan McDermott as Richard Wheatley

Tamara Taylor as Angela Wheatley

Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell

Ainsley Seiger as Jet Sloomaekers