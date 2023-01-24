The franchise of Law and order It is one of the most loved worldwide, and although many of its chapters are self-contained, something that is noticeable is the evolution of its main characters. And now, in the most recent advances of Special Victims Unit a moment has been shown that the fans waited for Elliott Stabler and Olivia Benson.

Lots of things happen in the new clip but in the end, stabler meets Benson and it looks like they are hugging and about to kiss. It’s a moment fans have been waiting for ever since Christopher Meloni R.he graduated to the saga, and now it seems that the fanfics are getting real.

Those who have been watching the season know that stabler Y Benson They haven’t interacted much this season. stabler she actually started opening up to a therapist about her pain to the exclusion of people, her family, and more. It was also suggested that she loves Benson earlier in the season, but there wasn’t much emphasis on the subject.

Remember that these episodes premiere on the nbc on Thursdays and the premiere of this new episode will bel January 26.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: This show is one of the most beloved shows in the world, so it’s a good thing that they’re finally giving the public what they want. Also, it will be interesting to know what they feel for each other. It hurts that the premieres take longer than expected in Latam.