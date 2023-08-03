Junko Iizuka is still suffering from the consequences of that mysterious operation she was forced to undergo over 60 years ago.

She was barely 16 years old when she was taken to a clinic in northeast Japan for the procedure that she would later discover left her irreversibly sterile.

But that was not an unintended consequence of necessary surgery. No.

Their inability to have children was the main objective of that surgical intervention, carried out under the eugenics policy that was applied in Japan between 1948 and 1996, in order to “prevent the birth of poor quality offspring… and protect the life and health of the mother.

It is estimated that 16,500 people -mainly women- were operated without their consentsome 8,000 gave authorization -although it is believed that probably under pressure- and others 60,000 women underwent abortions to avoid hereditary diseasesaccording to a 1,400-page parliamentary report that was recently filed.

The report, the result of an investigation that began in 2020, has generated much outrage by revealing that there was at least one 9-year-old girl and boy who underwent these procedures.

The text has also been criticized for leaving important questions unanswered in relation to this policy. which, in the opinion of many, Japan took too long to reject.

A law to “protect” offspring

The Eugenic Protection Act was passed in 1948 and allowed doctors to sterilize people with or without their consent.

In the latter case, if the doctor considered that the intervention was necessary “to protect the public interest in order to prevent the hereditary transmission of the disease” he had to request a commission from the local prefecture to assess whether the procedure was appropriate.

Then, in theory, a mechanism was put in place for the review of the case that allowed the patient to present objections and even the initiation of a trial to avoid the operation.

However, as Takashi Tsuchiya, a professor at Osaka City University, warns in an article published in 1997: “these notice, review and demand provisions did not apply in the case of patients with mental or intellectual disabilities”.

Additionally, some guidelines approved by the Ministry of Health in 1953 established that when the commission considered it necessary, this type of surgery could be performed “against the will of the patient” and authorized the procedure to be performed “subjecting the patient’s body , giving him a painkiller or tricking him.”

“These new regulations in the early 1950s allowed and authorized forced and deceptive sterilization, which was the way it was commonly practiced.Tsuchiya points out.

Thus, according to the parliamentary report, some patients were informed that they were going to undergo routine procedures, such as an appendix operation, when in fact they were going to be sterilized.

The law included a list of diseases that were then considered hereditary and that made the patient a candidate for sterilization. such as schizophrenia, manic-depressive psychosis, “markedly abnormal sexual desire,” “marked criminal inclination,” albinism, muscular dystrophy, epilepsy, deafness, hemophilia, color blindness, “broken hand” and the “broken foot”, among others.

As Tsuchiya points out, this legislation was a reflection of the Japanese government’s concern about overpopulation, but also about the “deterioration” of the offspring.

ruined lives

Japan’s government apologized for this policy in 2019 and announced that it would pay each survivor compensation equivalent to about $28,600.

The then Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, said in his official apology that the eugenics law had caused “great suffering” to its victims.

For Junko lizuka, who has spent years fighting to receive justice and who wears glasses and a mask so as not to be publicly recognized, the consequences went much further.

“Eugenic surgery deprived me of all my modest dreams of a happy marriage and children.“Iizuka told reporters.

She explained that her husband abandoned her and asked for a divorce immediately after she told him that she had undergone sterilization surgery and would not be able to have children.

“I had mental health problems and was unable to work. I have been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Eugenic surgery turned my life upside down,” she commented.

According to Tsuchiya, many of the forced sterilizations were carried out on patients in psychiatric hospitals and other centers for people with intellectual disabilities, who were often tricked into undergoing the operation.

“Sometimes they were asked but were virtually forced to give their consent because sterilization was often a requirement for admission to these institutions, which is what the parents of these people craved,” she says.

Because the objective of these surgeries was not only to prevent these people from having children, but also -in the case of women- to stop menstruation to make it easier for these people to be cared for in health centers, many times these sterilizations were not performed through fallopian tube ligation but through a complete hysterectomy.

“To stop menstruation, surgery needs to remove either the ovaries or the uterus, but since the loss of the ovaries caused ‘a loss of femininity,’ doctors preferred to remove the uterus ‘for the benefit of the patient.’ This procedure was illegal because the law allowed only sterilization ‘without removing the reproductive organs,’” ​​Tsuchiya notes.

looking for justice

For decades, victims have campaigned for recognition of the harm they suffered and compensation.

In some cases they have gone directly to the courts, obtaining mixed results.

Last year, a high court in Osaka ordered the Japanese government to pay $200,000 to three victims.

However, earlier this month, another court rejected that ruling, arguing that after more than 20 years, the legal cause had expired.

Junko Lizuka, who was one of the plaintiffs, called the ruling “terrible” for failing to take into account the reasons why victims couldn’t sue sooner.

Speaking to the press, she added that since “the government’s responsibility is obvious” she would like there to be a quicker solution that offers more adjusted compensation without the need to resort to the courts.

But apparently the justice that the victims await will not be derived from the recent parliamentary report either.

Koji Niisato, a lawyer who has represented victims of this policy, disputed the report for not going far enough.

He pointed out that it is basically a collection of what had already been investigated and reported on the subject.

“It lacks a summary of why this terrible law was put in place and existed for 48 years and it doesn’t mention why the government didn’t take responsibility even after the law was changed. This is extremely unfortunate,” Nisato told reporters this week.

For some victims like Saburo Kita, who was forcibly sterilized at the age of 14, the report shows that the government had deceived children.

At 80 years old, however, he expressed his wish that the issue be resolved as soon as possible.

“I would like the state not to hide the problem in the dark, but to take our suffering seriously soon“, said.

For now, your wait continues.

