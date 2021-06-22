Brussels – There is half the European Union against Hungary and its policies against the LGBT community, of which it is also a part Italy, and there is another half that instead prefers not to go to the head-on collision with Budapest. The European affairs ministers meeting in Luxembourg are divided on the rule of law and fundamental rights.

The law supported by the party of the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the parliamentary majority in Budapest that prohibits talking about homosexuality or promoting it until the age of 18 is the straw that breaks the camel’s back. “It is a flagrant form of discrimination based on sexual orientation, identity and gender expression and therefore deserves to be condemned ». This is how 14 out of 27 member states think so, including Italy, even if when the position becomes official the government of Rome does not figure.

The declaration, an initiative of the Benelux countries, received the endorsement of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Spain, Sweden. When the document is released, it is signed by these 13 countries. IS’ only at the end that Italy is added.

“At the end of the General Affairs Council, no satisfactory clarifications have arrived from Hungary on the laws passed that produce discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation”, complains the Minister for European Affairs. Enzo Amendolto. “For this reason, after debate, Italy also signed the request of the other 13 member states of the European Union”.

Portugal, with the current presidency, explains its absence among the signatories with its institutional obligations. Ana Paula Zacarias, head of European Affairs of the Lisbon executive, recalls that “holding the rotating presidency of the EU Council requires a role of impartiality, but if it had been up to me I would have signed it”.

“Stigmatizing LGBTIQ people constitutes one clear violation of their fundamental right to dignity, as required by the Charter of the European Union and by international law ”, the 14 Member States continue in the letter, in which the European Commission is asked to take the necessary measures.

Vera Jourova, responsible for Values ​​and transparency, says that the EU executive will examine the Hungarian law “in depth”, because violations of education and freedom of expression are looming on the horizon, and “discrimination” is to be seen.

Hungary rejects the accusations. “This law is not a law that discriminates against any community,” he says Peter Szijjarto, Minister of European Affairs of Budapest. “The law recognizes the exclusive right of parents to educate their children about sexual orientation, and there is no mention of homosexual adults anywhere.” “I wonder if those who criticize, be it politicians or journalists, have read this law.” But in the meantime it is rift and confrontation.

Europe shows itself to be quarrelsome and divided, unable to clearly defend fundamental values. On a day full of tensions and lacerations, the absence of Slovenia stands out, in just over a week (from 1 July), the next president of the EU Council. The Union creaks and wobbles.

The tear is consumed on the day when UEFA has decided that the Munich stadium cannot be illuminated with the colors of the rainbow flag. A request, that of the mayor of the city, to show solidarity with the LGBT community. From the commissioner a good reflection also for the leaders of European football. “I believe that the colors of the rainbow should shine on our diversity», He says at the end of the work, referring to the official motto of the EU,« United in diversity ».

The debate also goes beyond the boundaries of the Council. Even in the European Parliament, which voted against Hungary to activate the procedures that can also lead to the suspension of voting in the Council for governments acting against the rule of law, the question arises. The delegation of the 5 Star Movement presses the other delegations, especially the League one. “Regarding the rights of all citizens, neither the European Union nor Italy can accept steps backwards», Says Tiziana Beghin, the head of delegation of the pentastellati. “Let the League say if it is on the side of the Western democracies and of the EU countries that signed the declaration or if it is on the side of Orban and his liberticidal authoritarianism”.