The United States seeks to contain the illegally manufactured synthetic opioid fentanyl. Only in 2022, 100,000 deaths were reported in that country due to overdose, about 65,000 are attributed to said drug.

Republican and Democratic senators are seeking to pass the bipartisan Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence (FEND) Act, declaring it a “national emergency.”

The initiative plans to directly attack the production and supply chain. According to US congressmen, Mexican cartels source chemicals from China for the manufacture of fentanyl.

Specifically, they accuse the Sinaloa Cartel, the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, the Gulf Cartel, the Los Zetas Cartel, the Juarez Cartel, the Tijuana Cartel, the Beltrán-Leyva Cartel and La Familia Michoacana of distributing the powerful drug.

Among the sanctions contemplated are:

– Demand that the president sanction transnational criminal organizations and drug cartel leaders involved in international fentanyl trafficking.

– Allow the president to use the proceeds from the seized and penalized assets of fentanyl traffickers for further enforcement efforts.

– Improve the ability to enforce violations, making it more likely that individuals as defined by US law will be caught and prosecuted.

– Allow the Treasury Department to use special measures to combat money related to fentanyl.

– Require the Treasury Department to prioritize suspicious transactions related to fentanyl.

“We know that a lot of this is about mental health issues and it’s one approach of all of the above to deal with this terrible scourge of fentanyl deaths and overdose deaths. We know that it’s also about attacking the illicit supply chain of fentanyl from precursor chemical suppliers in China to cartels that traffic the drug from Mexico,” said Senator Sherrod Brown, one of the bill’s sponsors.

The US rules out listing fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction

Fentanyl is distributed illegally because of its heroin-like effect.

“Right now, we don’t see listing fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction giving us any competition that we don’t have,” Todd Robinson, head of the State Department’s counternarcotics office, said on a call with reporters.

Robinson opined that The Departments of State and Justice, as well as the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), already have “the necessary tools to prosecute the networks that traffic this drug.”

Meanwhile, the country launched a global coalition against trafficking in fentanyl and other synthetic drugs with more than 80 countries, including Mexico. China decided not to join.

*With information from EFE