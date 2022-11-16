Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. © IMAGO/Pavel Kashaev

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, jokes about the deadly rocket hit on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Munich/Przewodow – The Ukraine war has now claimed the lives of two men from Poland. A tractor driver and another worker were killed on Tuesday evening (November 15) in Przewodow near the border when a rocket hit a farm. According to the transatlantic defense alliance NATO, which secures its eastern flank in Poland, it is said to have been a Ukrainian air defense system.

Fatal missile strike in Poland: Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova jokes

The men were said to have been killed by rocket debris. Bizarre: Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made fun of the deadly rocket hit in Poland the next day.

Ukraine always wanted to join NATO, now it has entered by force – with an S-300, the spokeswoman for Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov picked up a joke on her Telegram channel this Wednesday (November 16) that had previously been used circulated on social media. She then asked Poland for an apology.

“The President of Poland called the crash of the missile an ‘accident’,” Zakharova said. Previously, however, Polish politicians had spread “hysteria”, allowed themselves to be carried away by “russophobic outbursts” and summoned the Russian ambassador around midnight. Warsaw should apologize for this, Zakharova wrote.

Deadly missile strike in Poland: probably S-300 anti-aircraft missiles

According to the Polish government, the missiles that hit Poland were S-300 anti-aircraft missiles. The Ukrainian armed forces had defended the region around the city of Lviv in the face of massive Russian bombardments on the infrastructure with surface-to-air missiles.

Przewodow on the Polish-Ukrainian border: A rocket is said to have landed here on Tuesday evening (November 15). © IMAGO / Russian Look

Deadly missile strike in Poland: Ukraine blames Russia

The Ukrainian government asked to inspect the scene of the accident and says Russia is responsible for the attacks. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) also stated that this incident in the border area would not have happened without the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. In addition to Poland, the Baltic States in particular reacted with concern. Lithuania, for example, put part of its army on increased operational readiness. (pm/dpa)