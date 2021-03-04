Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Qatar on March 8-12. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova at a briefing on Thursday, March 4.

“From 8 to 12 March, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar. Meetings and negotiations with the leaders of these countries and the heads of their foreign affairs agencies are envisaged, ”she said.

Zakharov noted that it is planned to substantively discuss the entire complex of multifaceted relations between Moscow and these states and outline the way for their further progressive development.

The diplomat added that considerable attention will be paid to expanding business cooperation, discussing the situation in the Middle East, further coordination in the global hydrocarbon market, and interaction in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Alexei Skosyrev, Deputy Director of the Department for the Middle East and North Africa of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on February 10 during a discussion at the Valdai Club that Moscow’s main task in the Middle East is a comprehensive and sustainable de-escalation and normalization of the situation.

The second task of Russia in the region, he called the prevention of the emergence of new dangerous military crises, and the third – the transformation of the Middle East into a region of “peace, good-neighborliness, mutually beneficial cooperation.”

At the end of January, Lavrov, at a meeting of the UN Security Council in the format of a videoconference, proposed holding a ministerial meeting on a Middle East settlement with the participation of Israel and Palestine in the spring or summer of this year. He pointed to the need to invite Saudi Arabia as the author of the Arab peace initiative.