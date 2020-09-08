Russian International Minister Sergei Lavrov pays a working go to to Cyprus on Tuesday, the place he’ll arrive from Syrian Damascus, writes TASS.

The minister is predicted to fulfill along with his counterpart Nikos Christodoulidis, President of the Republic Nikos Anastasiadis, President of the Home of Representatives (unicameral parliament) of the nation Dimitris Silluris, in addition to leaders of the principle Cypriot political events.

The agenda will embody dialogue of the scenario within the Jap Mediterranean, the Cyprus settlement, the restoration of standard contacts and the financial penalties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally on the assembly, Lavrov will signal quite a lot of paperwork, particularly a protocol on amendments to the intergovernmental settlement on the avoidance of double taxation with respect to taxes on revenue and capital.