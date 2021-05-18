Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Reykjavik on Wednesday evening, May 19, for talks following the end of the main program of the Arctic Council (AC) ministerial session scheduled for that day. It is reported by TASS with reference to the head of the press service of the State Department Ned Price.

“Secretary of State Blinken will have the opportunity to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov,” the diplomat said. He added that the bilateral meeting “will provide an opportunity to verify <...>, can we achieve a more stable and predictable relationship with Moscow. “

Earlier, Anthony Blinken, during a press conference in Reykjavik, said that the United States would like to have a more stable and predictable relationship with Russia. Prior to this, a senior State Department official noted that Washington is not seeking escalation and intends to achieve stable and predictable relations with Moscow. He also added that Blinken and Lavrov intend to discuss the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.