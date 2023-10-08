Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet this Monday with the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, to debate the Palestinian-Israeli escalation, The spokesperson for Russian diplomacy, María Zajárova, reported today.

“On October 9, talks between Sergei Lavrov and the Secretary General of the Arab League will take place in Moscow. Russia and the Arab League have an intense agenda, but taking into consideration the dramatic escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict will devote primary attention to this issue“said the Foreign Affairs representative on Telegram.

After the surprise attack by Hamas – a group considered terrorist by Israel, the United States and the European Union – on Saturday morning, the exchange of fire continues this Sunday, with numerous rockets launched from the Gaza Strip and Israeli bombings on Hamas targets. in the enclave.

So far, the violence has left more than 600 dead in Israel, according to medical sources cited by Israeli media, while the Gaza Ministry of Health put the death toll in Gaza at 313.

EFE