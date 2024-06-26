Lavrov added, in his speech today during the “Primakov Readings” forum: What we are currently witnessing in the Gaza Strip is “a real disaster.”

The Russian Foreign Minister explained in his speech: “What we are witnessing not only in Gaza, but in the Palestinian territories as a whole is a tragedy. We condemned these actions immediately… But I was very shocked when Israel began to say that these methods are completely justified. I was also shocked when the international community called for Being kind to civilians, he was told that there are no civilians there and that all those there are terrorists. This is truly frightening.”

He said that Russia calls on the international community to draw Israel’s attention to the dangers of the conflict expanding and spreading to Lebanon, as there are real dangers to that, and the international community must realize the harms of the Israeli approach followed in dealing with the conflict in the Middle East.

The imaginary American exception

He also said, “What matters to Russia is one thing, which is the absence of any security threats to it from Western countries, and therefore its absolute priority at this stage is to neutralize any threats to its security coming from Europe, where the Europeans are not the ones in charge.”

He explained, “It is clear that Washington’s path to maintaining its hegemony is doomed to failure, although the United States is likely to remain one of the global centers.”

Lavrov pointed out that “the ruling elite in the United States still blindly believes in the imaginary American exceptionalism, and there is no doubt that this path to maintaining hegemony at any cost is doomed to failure.”

He added: “Even if the United States remains one of the centers of the world in the foreseeable future, and this is what will likely happen, this does not mean at all that this will be achieved within the framework of maintaining a world order centered around America.”