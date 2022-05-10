The Ukrainian crisis was attended by the Russian Minister’s visit to Algeria, where Lavrov informed the Algerian side of the latest developments of the Russian military operation in Donbass.

The Russian Foreign Minister revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had invited his Algerian counterpart to visit Moscow.

Lavrov held long talks with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra on regional and international issues, in addition to how to develop bilateral relations between the two countries.

Lavrov saw in a press conference with Lamamra that the unified Arab position within the framework of the Arab League regarding the Ukraine crisis is a balanced and objective position.

The Russian minister also expressed his country’s appreciation for Algeria’s “balanced” position on the Ukrainian crisis.

In a joint press conference with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra, Lavrov said that the volume of trade exchange between Russia and Algeria amounted to $3 billion last year.

He pointed out that the talks between the two sides dealt with international issues and the gas file within the framework of the “OPEC +” group, and expressed his country’s support for the position of gas-exporting countries to fulfill the signed commitments.

Lavrov said that what was announced by the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell about the freezing of Russian assets abroad “is considered theft.”