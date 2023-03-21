During a joint press conference in Moscow with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, Lavrov said, “We clearly see the goals of the West in the South Caucasus. He does not hide them and declares them openly: His goals are to separate Russia from the region.”

The Russian minister considered that the United States and the European Union are trying to “undermine the security structure” in this part of the world and by seeking to “impose their influence” on the negotiations between Baku and Yerevan.

Flaming Territory