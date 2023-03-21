During a joint press conference in Moscow with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, Lavrov said, “We clearly see the goals of the West in the South Caucasus. He does not hide them and declares them openly: His goals are to separate Russia from the region.”
The Russian minister considered that the United States and the European Union are trying to “undermine the security structure” in this part of the world and by seeking to “impose their influence” on the negotiations between Baku and Yerevan.
Flaming Territory
- The South Caucasus region includes three former Soviet republics: Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.
- In the early 1990s, with the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a war over control of Nagorno-Karabakh, the predominantly Armenian region that declared its secession from Azerbaijan.
- The first war, which killed 30,000 people, ended in victory for Armenia.
- The two countries fought a second war in the fall of 2020, which killed 6,500 people and ended with the victory of Azerbaijan, which recovered large areas of land.
- Last September, battles on the direct border between the two countries, not in Karabakh, left about 300 dead and raised fears of a new major war.
- In recent months, the United States and the European Union have organized several rounds of peace talks between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
- Last week, Armenia expressed its fear of a “genocide” in Nagorno-Karabakh, warning that it would not hesitate to seek the help of the international community to prevent this, criticizing the Russian peacekeepers deployed in this separatist region of Azerbaijan.
- Since December, Azerbaijani militants have been blocking an important road linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, causing an acute shortage of resources in this mountainous enclave.
- Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of pursuing a policy of “ethnic cleansing” by imposing a blockade on Karabakh, which Baku denies.
#Lavrov #Washington #Brussels #seek #separate #Russia #South #Caucasus #Karabakh #gate
Leave a Reply