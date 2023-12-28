Lavrov was surprised by the lack of manners among EU officials during his visit to Beijing

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview RIA News and the Rossiya 24 TV channel expressed surprise at the lack of manners among modern European officials.

He recalled the words of the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to Beijing, who said that Europe’s attitude towards China will depend on how it behaves in Ukraine.

According to Lavrov, in the West “they are used to talking with their former colonies, some middle-sized countries that financially depend on the European Union and other Western states.”

“But talk like that to a great power, the world’s largest economy? With a country with many millennia of history, culture, traditions, inventions? This says a lot about the manners of modern European bureaucracy,” the minister complained.

Earlier, Ursula von der Leyen said that China's position on the issue of the military conflict in Ukraine will determine the state's future relations with the European Union. “The way China is positioning itself regarding the Russian conflict [с Украиной]of course, will determine our future relationship,” she said.

On November 6, David Harland, executive director of the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue, suggested that China could become a mediator between Russia and Ukraine.