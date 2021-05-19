Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkin, was surprised at the behavior of American journalists, who, contrary to tradition, did not ask questions at the end of the protocol. It is reported by TASS…

The Russian foreign minister has repeatedly criticized the United States press for shouting out points of interest. “Look, even your journalists don’t ask questions today,” Lavrov told Blinken with a smile.

After that, some media representatives nevertheless asked the heads of foreign affairs agencies, including about the fate of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, but received no answers.

Earlier, during a meeting with Blinken, Lavrov emphasized that Moscow is ready to “clean up the rubble” in diplomatic relations with Washington left over from the previous administration of the US President. He added that he appreciates Washington’s attempts to make the most of a diplomatic approach on issues on which the interests of Russia and the United States coincide.