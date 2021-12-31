The Russian authorities will take measures to prevent threats to their security if the US and NATO do not heed Moscow’s proposals. This was announced on Friday, December 31, by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“If a constructive response does not follow within a reasonable time and the West continues its aggressive line, then Russia will be forced to take all necessary measures to ensure a strategic balance and eliminate unacceptable threats to our security,” he said in an interview with “RIA News“.

As Lavrov stressed, the Foreign Ministry will not allow “to roll up initiatives in endless discussions.”

According to the minister, Russia’s proposals on security guarantees are aimed at creating and legalizing a new system of agreements based on the principle of abandoning attempts to achieve military superiority. The head of the department clarified that there are many elements in the documents. In particular, on the basis of Russia’s proposals for security guarantees in the future, agreements on arms control can be reached.

Against the background of tensions around Ukraine, Russia and the United States are planning to hold a meeting in the format of a strategic dialogue at the level of representatives of the Foreign Ministry on January 10. A meeting of the Russia-NATO Council is scheduled for January 12, and a multilateral meeting at the OSCE site is to take place a day later.

On December 28, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that during negotiations with the Russian Federation on January 10, the United States intends to act from a position of containment on the situation in Ukraine. According to him, the Russian side knows that among the proposals put forward there are those that are unacceptable for the United States and European allies.

On December 23, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov noted that negotiations on the security guarantees proposed by Russia would not touch upon issues of strategic stability – the existing format of consultations between Moscow and Washington. Whether the talks will lead to a new meeting of the leaders of the countries will depend on the rhetoric of American colleagues during the dialogue, he added.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia and the United States and NATO on security guarantees. As follows from the documents, in particular, the alliance should refuse to conduct any military activity on the territory of Ukraine and other states of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia. According to a White House source, the US presidential administration found some of the proposals useful and others unacceptable.