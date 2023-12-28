Lavrov: Armenia’s dialogue with NATO will lead to the loss of the country’s defense sovereignty

Deepening Armenia's dialogue with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will lead to the loss of the country's defense sovereignty. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated this in an interview TASS.

Lavrov emphasized that Armenia continues to modernize the army according to the organization’s standards, and also took part in several dozen joint events with NATO in 2023.