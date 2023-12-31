Russia will prepare a serious response to the US deployment of ground-based missile systems that were previously prohibited under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty). He stated this in an interview on December 31 “RIA News” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

He noted that as a result of Washington’s actions, the Russian side will soon have to make political decisions on the fate of a unilateral moratorium on the deployment of this class of weapons.

According to the minister, the Russian Federation’s commitment to this moratorium is related to the possibility of the appearance of American INF in certain regions of the world, and this issue is important from the point of view of Russian national security.

“It is obvious that the creation of additional missile risks by Washington will require us to take serious retaliatory measures,” Lavrov emphasized.

He noted that Russia will not be the first to deploy missile weapons previously prohibited under the INF Treaty in the absence of extraordinary steps by the United States to increase force pressure on it. However, the Pentagon’s preparations indicate that the deployment of American ground-based INF missiles in various regions will not be long in coming, the Russian Foreign Minister believes.

In this regard, Lavrov recalled that Russia initially included in the wording of its unilateral moratorium an unambiguous signal on the possibility of its revision if necessary.

Earlier, December 3, US Army Pacific spokesman Rob Phillips reported Nikkei that the US military will deploy land-based medium-range missiles in the Indo-Pacific region in 2024 to contain China.

Prior to this, on November 27, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia does not approve of US plans for missiles in the Pacific Ocean and is carefully monitoring the situation. This is how he commented on the statement by US Pacific Forces Commander Charles Flynn that in 2024 Washington will deploy new medium-range missiles in the region.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty was concluded between the USSR and the United States in 1987 and prohibited the two states from producing and deploying intermediate-range ballistic and cruise missiles.

On August 2, 2019, the INF Treaty became invalid due to the withdrawal of the United States. Russia was also forced to suspend the implementation of its obligations, while expressing its readiness to join other countries to the document.