Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov warned that AUKUS wants to lure Canada and Japan

The AUKUS military alliance, which includes the US, England and Australia, is trying to expand. They want to lure New Zealand, Canada and Japan into the military alliance. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, quoted by TASS.

Earlier, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that Russia supported China’s position on the transfer of nuclear submarines to Australia as part of the AUKUS defense partnership and agreed that this topic should be included on the agenda of the meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

In September 2021, Canberra launched the AUKUS defense partnership with Washington and London. Its key goal was to protect and uphold the common interests of the parties in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as counter the rise of China in the military and technological sphere. As part of the AUKUS alliance, the parties planned to exchange defense technologies with each other. In particular, Australia will receive technology from the United States or Britain to create nuclear submarines.