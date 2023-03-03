Home page politics

China’s role in the Ukraine war is unclear. So far, Beijing has maintained contacts from Moscow. Russia now wants to expand cooperation.

Moscow – China could become increasingly important for President Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine war. Just today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized that he would like to comprehensively expand cooperation with China. At a meeting with his new Chinese colleague Qin Gang in India’s capital New Delhi, Lavrov spoke of “far-reaching plans to develop our bilateral cooperation”. In the West, there is particular concern about the possibility of military cooperation between the two countries.

Ukraine war: Russia wants to expand cooperation with China

Since the Russian war of aggression, the Kremlin has increasingly sought relations with Beijing. So far, the People’s Republic had tried to present itself as neutral in the Ukraine war. However, the positioning was often questioned because China maintained its friendship with the head of the Kremlin and sided with Russia.

At the G20 meeting of the leading industrialized and emerging countries, most states again condemned the Russian war of aggression in the strongest possible terms and demanded Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine. China and Russia did not agree to the relevant paragraphs. In the end, the foreign ministers were unable to agree on a joint final declaration because of the dispute over the Ukraine war.

Peace plan for Ukraine – China’s neutral role in doubt

China’s abstention at the UN assembly was also followed with great interest. The assembly called for a peace solution and a Russian troop withdrawal. China’s announcement at the Munich Security Conference that it wanted to find a peace solution was all the more surprising.

However, when Beijing published a position paper on the war last week, the West was met with disappointment. In the alleged peace plan, China did not reposition itself on the Ukraine war. Rather, already known points were summarized. “With very few exceptions, the twelve points mentioned there have been repeatedly mentioned by official Chinese representatives in the last year,” says Nadine Godehardt from the German Science and Politics Foundation ntv.de. “What we are reading is not a new positioning of China, but what we have been observing for a year.”

Lukashenko in China: What Belarus could hope for from Beijing

Observers see the visit of the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko in Beijing as another clear signal as to which side China is on in the war against Ukraine. The fact that President Xi Jinping is receiving Putin’s ally Lukashenko once again raises doubts about China’s neutral position. Before the meeting, the Chinese Ministry of Defense said that both countries want to deepen their mutual political trust. Military cooperation could also be conceivable.

The American Think Tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) even assumes that Lukashenko hopes at the meeting to be able to circumvent the pressure of Western sanctions. Lukashenko and Jinping signed a package of 16 documents on March 1 that could make it easier to circumvent Russian sanctions, it writes ISW.

West warns of China’s military supply and ‘deadly support’ to Russia

Meanwhile, there are increasing reports that Beijing itself is now planning to deliver weapons to the front in Ukraine in order to support Putin’s war of aggression. The United States in particular warned Beijing against military support to Russia. According to CIA chief Bill Burns, China is “considering” providing “deadly support” to Russia.

“We don’t see that a final decision has yet been made, and we don’t see evidence of actual shipments of deadly equipment,” Burns told the broadcaster CBS News in an interview aired on Sunday. Such a delivery would be “risky and unwise”. (bohy)