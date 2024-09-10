Lavrov said that no peace initiative on Ukraine takes into account the rights of people

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Riyadh, where he took part in a meeting of the Strategic Dialogue of the Russian Federation – the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf. The foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf countries discussed the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine with their Russian counterpart. The parties also discussed possible support for initiatives to ensure global peace and security.

Lavrov named the main issue in the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, in this situation we are talking about the rights of people, and not about the exchange of territories.

If we discuss calls for a ceasefire and think about territorial exchanges, this is not serious. Because, I say again, the problem is not in the territories, the problem is in the rights of people who have been trampled by law Sergey Lavrov Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Lavrov added that in the political space there is no talk about human rights in the context of initiatives to settle the situation in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Assesses Key Problem of Peace Initiatives on Ukraine

Lavrov commented on the statements of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about the need for peace talks on Ukraine. He emphasized that all peace initiatives do not take into account the rights of the Russian-speaking population.

None of these initiatives, including those put forward by our good colleagues, partners with the best intentions (…) touches upon the problems of the rights of people who speak Russian Sergey Lavrov Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The minister also noted that Russia welcomes China’s position on the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine, which concern aspects of global security.

Lavrov names condition for beginning negotiations on Ukraine

Russia will sit down at the negotiating table on Ukraine only when it understands what the discussion will be about, Lavrov emphasized.

It is not about where to gather and in what circle or composition. For Russia, the main thing is what will be discussed at this meeting (…) When we see a serious readiness of the West to defend not only Ukrainian rights, I am convinced that we will easily be able to agree on the venue of the meeting Sergey Lavrov Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

He noted that those who in one way or another show interest in helping to resolve the Ukrainian crisis should “understand the position” of Moscow and make it “a direct part of their work in developing solutions to resolve the conflict.”

Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said that Russia is in contact with India regarding various initiatives to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. According to the diplomat, Moscow does not consider the formula proposed by the Ukrainian side a possible basis for any peace talks, which has been repeatedly emphasized by both Sergei Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lavrov spoke about Zelensky’s ultimatum

The Foreign Minister said that Russia never took Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s ultimatum seriously.

Zelensky’s initiative has long been known, it has become a pain in the neck for everyone, it is a pure ultimatum. And the fact that the West is clinging to this ultimatum means only one thing: the West does not want to negotiate honestly Sergey Lavrov Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

According to the head of the Russian diplomatic department, Western countries plan to do everything to bring Russia closer to a situation in which it will be possible to declare that it has suffered a strategic defeat on the battlefield.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow would achieve the goals of the special military operation (SMO), despite the statements of the Ukrainian authorities. “This is not the first time we have heard such statements from representatives of the Kyiv regime. (…) We are continuing our special military operation and will achieve all the goals set,” the Russian president’s press secretary said.