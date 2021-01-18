Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov believes that the United States plans to bury the influence of Orthodoxy in the world with the help of Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople.

As reported TASSThis is how the Minister of Foreign Affairs commented on the actions of the patriarch who supported the creation of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU).

According to Lavrov, Bartholomew’s actions have already led to a split in the Cypriot Orthodox Church and “fermentation” in other Orthodox churches. The minister recalled that the United States does not hide its cooperation with Bartholomew under the motto of freedom of religion and belief.

Recall that the Orthodox Church of Ukraine appeared in 2018 at the initiative of the ex-President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and the Patriarchate of Constantinople. The church received from Patriarch Bartholomew a tomos of “autocephaly”, but in fact turned out to be dependent on Constantinople.

In October 2018, the ROC stopped Eucharistic communion with the Patriarchate of Constantinople, and later with the hierarchs of the Alexandrian and Greek Churches in response to their recognition of the “new” Church of Ukraine.

Earlier, the head of the schismatic Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kiev Patriarchate, Filaret (Denisenko), appealed to Orthodox churches all over the world with an appeal not to recognize the legitimacy of another non-canonical structure – the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which was created with his participation.