The United States does not intend to enter into direct confrontation with Russia and send military specialists with Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. Moscow received assurances of this from Washington through diplomatic channels, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday, December 28.

“We asked the Americans through the channels that our embassy still has, whether the decision to transfer the Patriot battery, given the complexity of its use, that there [на Украине] there will be American experts. They explained to us quite extensively that this is not planned, precisely because the Americans do not want and will not fight directly against Russia, ”he said in an interview with the Big Game program on Channel One.

Earlier, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova reported that Ukraine was actively working to increase the supply of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. According to her, Congress is already making decisions on helping Kyiv. Also, the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington brought certain results.

On December 21, Washington announced its intention to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Kyiv for the country’s air defense. The White House added that the Ukrainian military will be trained to operate these weapons in a third country and this will take some time.

The next day, the newspaper Politico reported that the Pentagon plans to train Ukrainian troops to work with Patriot air defense systems at a military base in the United States. Several months are given for training.

At the same time, according to retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter, Patriot air defense systems will not survive on the modern battlefield. The complex is experiencing difficulties with the interception of missiles.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.