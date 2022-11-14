Asean summit, Lavrov: “There has been no agreement, on Ukraine the US and allies insist on unacceptable language”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from the asean summit underway in Phnom Penh launches its “jab” at the West, in particular at the USA of Joe Bidenquestioning NATO’s “purely defensive” nature in relation to the Ukrainian conflict: “The United States and NATO are trying to dominate the Asia-Pacific region by militarising it, Washington’s position on Ukraine is unacceptable”, he stated Lavrov to reporters from the summit. “The United States, its allies and the North Atlantic Alliance are now trying to dominate this space”.

“NATO is no longer saying this is a purely defensive alliance. It was defensive when the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact existed. Since then, they have their own line of defense which they have moved several times close to our borders and now, at the Madrid summit this summer, they have announced that they have a global responsibility and that the security of the Euro-Atlantic, Indonesian and Pacific region is indivisible,” the minister said.

Lavrov in a traditional Cambodian shirt with the leader of Singapore. pic.twitter.com/V8VIEsGQqQ — Nina 🐙 Byzantina (@NinaByzantina) November 13, 2022

The ASEAN summit in Cambodia it will close without an agreement: as expected, Russia opposed the publication of a joint document, defining the language used on the situation in Ukraine by the United States and its allies as “unacceptable”. “There was no deal. The United States and its allies insist on unacceptable language in connection with the situation in Ukraine, then a presidential statement will be issued,” Lavrov said.

The East Asia summit, where the United States and Russia meet in Cambodia, thus ended without a joint statement Why Russia has not been able to accept the references to the war in Ukraine requested by the US and other allies; Phnom Pen will confine itself to a presidential statement.

