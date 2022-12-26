Lavrov called for the demilitarization of Ukraine “just right”, threatening the Russian army

Russia’s proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of the lands controlled by Kyiv and the elimination of security threats are best carried out “just right.” About it in an interview TASS Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Otherwise, he warned, “the issue will be decided by the Russian army.” He added that Kyiv is well aware of Moscow’s demands.

Lavrov also said that in the matter of the duration of the conflict, the ball is on the side of Ukraine and Washington. “They can stop senseless resistance at any moment,” the minister said.

Russia has been conducting a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Its goals are the protection of Donbass, as well as the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.